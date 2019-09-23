Yakira Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Royce Value Tr (RVT) by $1.20 Million; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Lifted Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Position by $421,510

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 34.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 92,310 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 175,827 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, down from 268,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 146,414 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 35,515 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 4 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 8.34% more from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 176,568 were accumulated by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 5,525 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd invested in 10,000 shares. City Of London Invest Management holds 0.15% or 207,166 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.03% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr stated it has 153,545 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) or 40,709 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 383,324 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Susquehanna Interest Llp holds 0% or 17,737 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 170,756 shares. Rmb Mgmt holds 24,035 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capital Inv Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Cambridge Invest Research Advisors reported 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV).

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $262.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 86,449 shares to 8,635 shares, valued at $195,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF) by 19,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,300 shares, and cut its stake in Central Securities Corp (NYSEMKT:CET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.62, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold RVT shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 19.59 million shares or 1.87% less from 19.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc stated it has 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Virginia-based 1607 Prns Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Clough Capital Prtnrs LP stated it has 0.29% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). 755,287 are owned by State Bank Of America Corp De. First Allied Advisory Services has 651,372 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can accumulated 66,405 shares or 0% of the stock. Landscape Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 14,372 shares. 132,450 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 45,283 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 20,470 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Com holds 130,363 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na, Florida-based fund reported 51,586 shares. Cls Invs invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Stephens Ar holds 12,419 shares. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0.03% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $510.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 92,004 shares to 200,820 shares, valued at $18.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 455,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 658,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

