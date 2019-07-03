Yakira Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Discovery (DISCK) Position by $800,000 as Market Value Declined; Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Share Price Declined While Zazove Associates Raised by $881,132 Its Position

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.64M market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 88,643 shares traded. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 68.71% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – NEW PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN MID-2019; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Says FERC Move Won’t Have Impact on Earnings, Cash Flow; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT SEES NO IMPACT TO EARNINGS, CASH FLOW ON FERC ORDER; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight expects continued weakness in U.S. oil storage market; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Policy Revision; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – CO, KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM, AFFILIATES OF ERGON ANNOUNCED EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE DEALS TO FORM CIMARRON EXPRESS PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – OWNERSHIP OF CIMARRON EXPRESS WILL BE 50% KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM AND 50% ERGON; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ERGON AND BKEP ALSO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT THAT GIVES EACH PARTY RIGHTS CONCERNING PURCHASE OR SALE OF DEVCO; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $44.2 MLN VS $46 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Blueknight Declares Quarterly Distributions

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 144,153 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 176,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 1.99M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold BKEP shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 6.88 million shares or 37.99% less from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 235,000 shares. Terril Brothers has invested 0.01% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 1,001 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) or 1.67 million shares. Group One Trading LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 54,150 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 22,517 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company reported 173,013 shares stake. Lpl Ltd accumulated 245,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 1,076 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd, New York-based fund reported 26,729 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 34,700 shares.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Company (Prn) by 3,128 shares to 673 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 6.67M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn).

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCK’s profit will be $747.10M for 5.14 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 372,972 shares to 752,572 shares, valued at $55.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hometown Bankshares Corp (HMTA) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC).

