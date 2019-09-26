Yakira Capital Management Has Raised Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position by $560,000; Speece Thorson Capital Group Holds Position in C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 43,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The hedge fund held 127,217 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.73 million, up from 83,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $84.23. About 232,638 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 72.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 41,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, up from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.87. About 1.26 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $375.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steris Plc Shs Usd by 13,431 shares to 74,680 shares, valued at $11.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 67,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,702 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NYSE:NE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.45 in 2019Q1.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $510.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 66,800 shares to 30,300 shares, valued at $685,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (Call) (NYSE:RHT) by 82,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,400 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY).