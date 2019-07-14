Yakira Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Discovery (DISCK) by $800,000; Broadview Advisors Lifted Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Stake

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,597 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 120,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $99.99. About 239,532 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT IN DEAL VALUED AT $450M; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Is Largest Distributor of Hydroponic Products in U.S; 30/04/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMG); 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – SUNLIGHT MANAGEMENT EXPECTED TO JOIN SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO FOR DOWNGRADE

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 144,153 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 176,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $29.8. About 1.89M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,177 are owned by Advsr Asset. 1.03 million were reported by State Street. Broadview reported 124,597 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. Burney has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Concorde Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 119,330 are held by Ameriprise Finance Inc. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 188,421 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 4,749 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 28,219 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Cap Limited owns 36,350 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amer Intl Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 78,517 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability holds 13,167 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 10,851 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,700 shares to 6,780 shares, valued at $366,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,400 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $197,397 activity.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH) by 169,871 shares to 281,024 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 70,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCK’s profit will be $744.88M for 5.40 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.