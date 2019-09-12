Yakira Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by $2.96 Million as Market Value Declined; Standard Motor Products (SMP) Market Valuation Declined While Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Upped Position

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 49,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 459,940 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.85M, up from 410,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Standard Motor Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 17,563 shares traded. Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has declined 2.99% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SMP News: 28/03/2018 – Standard Motor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q EPS 35c; 03/05/2018 – STANDARD MOTOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 70C; 08/03/2018 Standard Motor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 03/05/2018 – Standard Motor 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 04/04/2018 – Standard Motor Products Spotlights Its Basic Manufacturing During Standard® “Back to Basics” Sweepstakes; 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Standard Motor Products, Inc./; 22/05/2018 – Standard Motor Products Releases 123 New Parts for Standard® and lntermotor®

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 37.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 73,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 270,466 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.95M, up from 196,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $35.48. About 201,095 shares traded or 16.86% up from the average. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Stewart Info Services Corp’s Rating Watch to Positive on Acquisition Announcement; 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys 1.2% of Stewart Information; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 25/04/2018 – STEWART TITLE PROMOTES EXPERIENCED SALES DIRECTOR TO SUPPORT GROWTH IN UPPER MIDWEST REGION; 07/03/2018 Stewart Adds Staff to Meet Growing Demands of Commercial Services in California and Washington State; 21/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED NEARLY ALL STEWART INFORMATION HOLDINGS; 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Rev $434.2M

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 403,275 shares to 241,725 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpi Composites Inc. by 493,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 822,065 shares, and cut its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

