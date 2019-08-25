Yakira Capital Management Has Increased Position in Red Hat (RHT) by $12.89 Million as Stock Were Volatile; Enerplus (ERF) Shareholder Encompass Capital Advisors Has Cut Position

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 6.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.64M, down from 8.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 976,853 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 02/05/2018 – Trilio Announces Version 3 of Its Revolutionary TrilioVault Data Protection Software, Expands to Support Red Hat Virtualization; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Red Hat reports mixed Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Invs Fd (IIF) by 17,200 shares to 62,977 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) by 129,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 25,217 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 4,146 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 71,984 shares. The Illinois-based Pentwater Capital Mgmt LP has invested 4.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 20 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 37,762 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Connor Clark Lunn Invest has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Evercore Wealth Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 1,320 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd invested in 89,084 shares. First Natl Tru Commerce stated it has 0.24% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Oakworth has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Charter reported 1,390 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mngmt LP holds 116,803 shares.