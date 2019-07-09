Yakira Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Royce Value Tr (RVT) by $312,000; Salem Investment Counselors Increased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 268,137 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 292,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 245,167 shares traded or 5.26% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 5,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,547 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46M, up from 156,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 3.85M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Biggest Biotech Stocks – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks That Soared Last Week – Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Biotech Stocks Doubled in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pecaut & holds 37,202 shares. Moreover, Penobscot Management has 2.47% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 83,485 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Management invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation owns 3,780 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Loudon Investment Limited Liability Company has 0.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Co invested in 1.93% or 137,852 shares. Florida-based Professional Advisory Serv has invested 3.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Winfield Associate Inc owns 3,755 shares. Woodmont Counsel reported 1.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Ltd Liability Co has 73,325 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 6.45 million shares. Gw Henssler Assoc Limited has 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Middleton & Ma accumulated 36,448 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Limited holds 0.69% or 297,997 shares. Swift Run Cap Management Lc accumulated 2,000 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 6,550 shares to 1,600 shares, valued at $137,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,865 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 86,567 shares to 160,427 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH) by 169,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Llc accumulated 74,822 shares. Bulldog Invsts Ltd Liability Co stated it has 70,579 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors, a Florida-based fund reported 1.35M shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Bb&T Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited has invested 0.03% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 11,115 shares. New York-based M&T National Bank has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Jpmorgan Chase & has 2 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.01% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Paradigm Financial Limited Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 24,046 shares. Us Financial Bank De has 32,862 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Corp owns 273,225 shares. General Amer Invsts Co, New York-based fund reported 197,358 shares. Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).