Yakira Capital Management Has Cut Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $1.76 Million; 13D Management Trimmed Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 30.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 46,061 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 66,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $99.8. About 1.47 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 09/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV – WILL FULLY REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018, $750 MLN OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPLE; 22/05/2018 – A LOT OF OPTIMISM FROM PEOPLE CLOSE TO NXPI/QCOM ON CHINA:CNBC; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 647,596 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $332.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 223,759 shares to 854,908 shares, valued at $13.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott And Selber Inc stated it has 1.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested in 4,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Farmstead Cap Ltd has 29.8% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 347,255 shares. Ameriprise Inc invested in 154,215 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 1.32M shares or 1.57% of the stock. Fairview Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has 7.43% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 2.03M shares. Oakbrook Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 5,650 shares. Capital Mgmt Assoc Ny has 6,000 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 414 shares. National Company Tx accumulated 116,032 shares. Amp Investors Ltd invested in 0.15% or 413,433 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny owns 16,676 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moore Capital Mgmt Lp reported 0.79% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).