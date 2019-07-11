Yakira Capital Management Has Cut Its Royce Value Tr (RVT) Holding; Gladius Capital Management LP Cut Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) stake by 8.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 24,000 shares as Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT)’s stock declined 0.43%. The Yakira Capital Management Inc holds 268,137 shares with $3.69M value, down from 292,137 last quarter. Royce Value Tr Inc now has $1.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 284,030 shares traded or 20.93% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 63.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 45,499 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 26,522 shares with $2.69B value, down from 72,021 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $369.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.2. About 8.06M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A+’; 15/05/2018 – UBI BANCA UBI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.3 FROM EUR 5.1; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19%; 13/03/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $32; 10/04/2018 – SINOCHEM ALSO TAPS CICC, HSBC, ICBC INTERNATIONAL AND JPMORGAN TO WORK ON ABOUT $2 BLN LISTING OF OIL ASSETS; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Had Meetings With J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman; 19/04/2018 – Housing Wire: JPMorgan Chase significantly expanding in Washington, D.C. area; 29/05/2018 – JPM EXPECTS CORE MARKETS ACTIVITY TO BE UP BY SINGLE DIGITS; 04/04/2018 – NO IMMEDIATE DETAILS ON JPMORGAN ACCORD IN TEXAS PROBATE CASE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability owns 19,084 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.04% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Private Advisor Limited Liability Corporation owns 81,402 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Raymond James Ser Advsr holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 1.35M shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 62,749 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 12,631 shares. Shaker Serv Ltd holds 1.94% or 277,644 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.08 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 2 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 144 shares. Rivernorth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 167,669 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 421,417 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 343,906 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased Altaba Inc stake by 372,972 shares to 752,572 valued at $55.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tribune Media Co stake by 44,744 shares and now owns 151,911 shares. Arris International Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Communications Of Oklahoma holds 3,179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Overbrook Mgmt Corporation has 2.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Meiji Yasuda Life Com holds 1.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 81,293 shares. Pettee owns 5.39% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 84,453 shares. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 2,748 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 1.02% or 444,215 shares. Fiera Capital has 0.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 585,920 shares. Comml Bank Of The West owns 83,487 shares. Birmingham Capital Management Inc Al holds 0.79% or 17,433 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Broadview Advisors Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,100 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clal Ins Enterprises Ltd owns 0.68% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 275,000 shares. 868,898 are owned by Natixis Ltd Partnership. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 1.44% or 235,259 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based Bluestein R H & Communication has invested 1.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.25 billion for 11.20 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. $1.40 million worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S. 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. 1,700 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $194,242. Shares for $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. Shares for $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29.

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 62,800 shares to 109,000 valued at $4.68B in 2019Q1. It also upped Cisco Sys Inc (Put) stake by 29,500 shares and now owns 431,800 shares. Microsoft Corp (Put) was raised too.