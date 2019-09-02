Yakira Capital Management Has Cut Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position by $1.76 Million as Share Price Declined; Jlb & Associates Boosted Its Henry Schein (HSIC) Holding by $919,080 as Stock Price Rose

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 30.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 46,061 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 66,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.14. About 1.64 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 15/05/2018 – UBS Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More NXP Semi: 13F; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS NOW HAS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 4.95% STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – NEW REMEDIES FOR NXPI/QCOM NEED MARKET TESTING: DEALREPORTER; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by 26.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 15,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 72,619 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 57,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.62. About 855,972 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE NEUTRAL TO BALANCE OF ITS 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Novavax Promotes John J. Trizzino to Expanded Role as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN HOLDERS TO OWN 63% NEW CO; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 09/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Mark Hillebrandt Vice President, Marketing, North America Dental Group; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees Deal Closing by End 201

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 1.34 million shares. Moreover, Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C has 1.82% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Tru, Iowa-based fund reported 56 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 43,644 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ami Asset Mgmt Corp accumulated 386,312 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth has 79,010 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Kings Point Capital Mgmt invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.23% or 851,936 shares. Cibc Ww holds 5,498 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 43,694 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amer Grp Inc stated it has 78,867 shares. Amg National Natl Bank reported 0.11% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 18 shares.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12,959 shares to 37,171 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH) by 8,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,067 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins (NYSE:ROL).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $443.35M for 15.76 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 44,744 shares to 151,911 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 86,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC).