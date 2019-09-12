Yakira Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) by $3.60 Million; Fedex (FDX) Valuation Declined While Davis-Rea LTD Has Boosted by $1.40 Million Its Position

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 200.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 8,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 12,823 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 4,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $173.29. About 731,298 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: APD and federal investigators say packages at FedEx facilities located today connected to; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas; White House sees no link to terrorism; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING FORECAST FOR FISCAL 2018 IS $5.8 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to roll out 500 more stores inside Walmart; 20/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – HAS ACQUIRED P2P MAILING LIMITED, A PROVIDER OF WORLDWIDE E-COMMERCE TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) by 90.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $363,000, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 2.55M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 23/03/2018 – IPSEN RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 13/03/2018 – GRYT Health and Bristol-Myers Squibb Announce New Digital Pilot to Advance Cancer Care through Patient-Driven Insights; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 8:00 PM

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.83 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $510.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 349,898 shares to 501,809 shares, valued at $23.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 48,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Oportunt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt reported 94,773 shares stake. Diversified Trust Comm stated it has 18,243 shares. First United State Bank Tru has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 804,239 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn holds 0.1% or 7.72 million shares. 315,450 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc reported 578,895 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 55,506 shares. The Alabama-based Baltimore has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 477,047 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Wendell David Associates Inc holds 0.1% or 14,536 shares. Private Tru Na stated it has 37,916 shares. The Idaho-based Caprock Inc has invested 0.2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Southeast Asset Advsrs has invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bollard Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 190,837 shares.

Davis-Rea Ltd, which manages about $173.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) by 7,191 shares to 212,595 shares, valued at $12.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,308 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.