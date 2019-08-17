Yakira Capital Management Has Boosted Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Position by $5.85 Million; Argan (AGX) Shareholder Pinnacle Holdings Raised Its Stake by $9.99 Million

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Argan (AGX) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 28,037 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 billion, up from 27,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Argan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $622.05M market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 119,854 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 243.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 139,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 196,573 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 57,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $855.77M market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 111,674 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 07/03/2018 Stewart Adds Staff to Meet Growing Demands of Commercial Services in California and Washington State; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 09/04/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Stewart Info Services; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 19/03/2018 – Fuel Fix: Stewart Information to be acquired in $1.2 billion deal; 14/05/2018 – Magnetar Reports 4.97% Stake in Stewart Information Services; 23/05/2018 – Stewart Title Promotes South Carolina Native to Meet Growing Needs of Independent Agents in the Carolinas; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connectio; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stewart Information Services Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STC)

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 31 shares to 20,084 shares, valued at $3.81 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 38,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,003 shares, and cut its stake in Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) by 129,688 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $18.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,137 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 125,285 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability reported 276,894 shares stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 9,194 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests Company stated it has 9,598 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 12,024 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 91,333 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). State Street Corp reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 36,098 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) or 225,894 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 209,770 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Finance has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Pnc Serv holds 0% or 2,107 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 187 shares.

