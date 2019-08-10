Yakira Capital Management Has Boosted Red Hat (RHT) Stake; Omni Partners Llp Lifted Its Magellan Health (MGLN) Stake

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 152.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 122,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 202,591 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.36M, up from 80,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $68.98. About 129,414 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 6.1% Position in Magellan Health; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS NOTIFIED THAT FLORIDA MHS, INC. D/B/A MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE A NEW CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,300 are owned by Qs Limited Liability. Brown Advisory stated it has 299,549 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 8,900 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 3,629 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 146,258 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership invested in 4,916 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 23,428 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 325,661 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 32,400 shares. 13D Management Llc invested 2.94% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 18,721 shares. Franklin Res owns 16,319 shares. Aqr Cap Llc has 0.01% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Guggenheim Cap Llc holds 0% or 7,039 shares.

More notable recent Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Health Services misses by $0.16, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Magellan Health (MGLN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Down YoY – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Should You Add Magellan Health to Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Health-Insurance Stocks to Consider When the Fed Drops Rates – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20,000 shares to 46,061 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,153 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley India Invs Fd (IIF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Vermont-based Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 69,600 were reported by Tt International. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 13,351 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.73% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 422,871 shares. Farmers Natl Bank has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 251,016 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 5,614 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 198,879 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.04% or 44,228 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,127 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mi stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ontario – Canada-based Venator Capital Management has invested 6.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Benjamin F Edwards & Communications holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 584 shares.