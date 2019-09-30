Yakira Capital Management Decreased Stake in Royce Value Tr (RVT) by $1.20 Million; Motorola Solutions (Put) (MSI) Position Maintained by Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 34.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 92,310 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 175,827 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45M, down from 268,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 186,678 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) (MSI) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 197,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.53 million, up from 843,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $170.76. About 369,063 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 08/03/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Avigilon Shareholders Vote in Favour of Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Motorola Solutions; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SCOTT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IF RE-ELECTED; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 07/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity and MSi Unveil Integrated IT/OT/SOC Security Architecture at Hack New York City; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 08/03/2018 – Avigilon Corp.: ISS, Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote in Favor of Motorola Solutions Deal

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $510.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 92,004 shares to 200,820 shares, valued at $18.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 349,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.62, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold RVT shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 19.59 million shares or 1.87% less from 19.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 755,287 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 77,044 shares. Cambridge Invest Research reported 141,526 shares. Stifel Finance invested in 0.01% or 273,744 shares. 595 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs accumulated 12,645 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Crow Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 60,052 shares. Stephens Ar owns 0% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 12,419 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Co owns 63,171 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) or 11,536 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.02% stake. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 316,860 shares. Walleye Trading owns 19,368 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs invested in 1.44 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. 167,669 were accumulated by Rivernorth Management Limited Liability.

More notable recent Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity CEFs: Top Picks For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on January 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Royce Value Trust : Tax-Efficient Growth And Income – Seeking Alpha” published on October 19, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) declares Second Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.28 Per Share – PRNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Large-Cap Stock Funds Trading At Discounts – Nasdaq” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.01 billion activity. 5.47 million shares were sold by Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd., worth $961.58 million on Thursday, September 5.