Yakira Capital Management Decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stake as Share Price Rose; Ruffer Llp Has Decreased Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) as Valuation Rose

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 47.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 64,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,073 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, down from 135,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $102.25. About 2.69 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 30/05/2018 – NEW REMEDIES FOR NXPI/QCOM NEED MARKET TESTING: DEALREPORTER; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c; 16/04/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 30.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,061 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 66,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $102.25. About 2.69M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c; 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q REV. $2.27B, EST. $2.34B; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO WANT ASSURANCES ON ZTE BEFORE NXP APPROVAL; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bad News But Good Outlook For NXP Semiconductors – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NXP Semiconductors declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q3 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Look Out For – Nasdaq” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “25 Semiconductor Summer Dividend Dog Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NXP Semiconductors Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hometown Bankshares Corp (HMTA) by 33,000 shares to 113,350 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 372,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 752,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC).