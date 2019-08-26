Yakira Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $1.76 Million; North Run Capital LP Has Lifted Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Position

North Run Capital Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 192,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 172,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 1,112 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 30.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 46,061 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 66,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $99.61. About 263,074 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24; 19/03/2018 – GOOGLE PAY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MOBILE TICKETS FOR LAS VEGAS MONORAIL, POWERED BY NXP’S MIFARE TECHNOLOGY

More notable recent Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Loral Space & Communications Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LORL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Loral Space & Communications Inc (LORL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Loral Space & Communications Is a Slow-Motion Train Wreck in Space – Motley Fool” on November 11, 2015. More interesting news about Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Telesat Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Telesat Holdings Inc (LORL) CEO Dan Goldberg on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 04, 2018.

