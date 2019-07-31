Yakira Capital Management Decreased Holding in U S G (USG) by $1.20 Million; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Stock Price Rose, Grs Advisors Raised Stake

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 120,343 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, down from 148,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 17/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG – URGES USG CORP’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “AGAINST ALL” OF USG CORP’S FOUR NOMINEES TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – USG TECH SOLUTIONS LTD USGT.BO SAYS SERVESH GUPTA RESIGNED AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – USG Files Investor Presentation and Sends Letter to Stockholders; 12/04/2018 – Berkshire intends to oppose USG board nominees after Knauf bid; 24/04/2018 – USG’s No. 5 Shareholder Joins Buffett in Support of Takeover Bid; 26/03/2018 – USG Board: Offer ‘Not in Best Interests of All USG’s Shareholders’; 26/03/2018 – Knauf Currently Owns 10.46% Stake in USG; 17/04/2018 – Knauf Files Investor Presentation; 01/05/2018 – KNAUF ‘ENCOURAGED’ THAT THE USG BOARD AUTHORIZED TALKS; 26/03/2018 – German building materials firm Knauf offers to buy USG

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 100,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86 million, up from 271,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 693,650 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Associates Lp invested in 1.64 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 3,227 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 47,390 shares in its portfolio. Havens Advisors Lc reported 66,000 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 209,388 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Automobile Association invested in 0% or 13,061 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc reported 48 shares. Somerset Tru Co invested 0.4% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Financial Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. 15,334 were accumulated by Utah Retirement System. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.03% or 253,300 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 4,808 shares.

More recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LNG Is King: Buy GasLog Ltd. – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 86,567 shares to 160,427 shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC).

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread More Carefully – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Lucrative Income Investment For The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) CEO Steve Plavin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. Armer Douglas N. also sold $22,583 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) on Friday, February 8.