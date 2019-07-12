Yakira Capital Management Decreased Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $1.76 Million as Share Price Rose; As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Market Valuation Rose, Sound Shore Management Has Upped Holding

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 30.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,061 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 66,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $94.12. About 2.55 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 15/05/2018 – UBS Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More NXP Semi: 13F; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 07/05/2018 – ING Adds NXP Semi, Exits Shire, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 100,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.77M, up from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.16. About 12.50 million shares traded or 159.09% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Several Hundred Thousand Customers Affected by Breach; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: NEW AIRCRAFT IN 2018 TO CONTRIBUTE $100 MILLION SAVINGS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 22/03/2018 – DELTA RESUMING FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST AS ‘FOUR’EASTER’ PASSES; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees FY19 Revenue Growth 4% to 6%; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%; 07/03/2018 – Delta gets boost from Air Berlin collapse in Germany; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue soars, but profit dented by fuel price, storms

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Advsrs Llc has invested 1.59% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 269,299 are held by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc. Arizona State Retirement, Arizona-based fund reported 208,779 shares. Comerica Bank invested in 0.06% or 122,702 shares. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.1% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.54% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Schroder Mngmt Group invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 213,902 are owned by Macquarie Gru Ltd. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 85,669 shares. Birinyi invested in 7,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd invested in 15,004 shares. Lincoln National invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Masters Capital Limited Liability owns 1.00 million shares or 2.76% of their US portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 0.06% or 6,379 shares.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 73,727 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $149.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 120,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought $265.23M worth of stock or 5.37 million shares. $1.06M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares were sold by West W Gilbert.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $413.23M for 15.90 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.