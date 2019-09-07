Yakira Capital Management Cut Stake in Royce Value Tr (RVT) by $312,000 as Stock Were Volatile; Cwm Trimmed Its Stake in Now (DNOW) by $522,936

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 99.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 43,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 77 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 43,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 1.07 million shares traded or 28.64% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 268,137 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 292,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 358,934 shares traded or 43.40% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings on November, 6 before the open. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.15 per share. DNOW’s profit will be $10.80 million for 28.78 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by NOW Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 33,515 shares to 415,692 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 2,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Pnc Fincl Serv Group Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,002 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc owns 231,734 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 1.14 million shares. Peoples Fincl Services holds 0% or 350 shares. Signaturefd Limited Company stated it has 354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). 67 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). South Dakota Investment Council invested in 0.08% or 261,200 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 95,058 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp holds 0.16% or 844,628 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0% or 19,104 shares. Stifel invested in 0.01% or 162,136 shares. Westpac Bk stated it has 11,788 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na reported 49,136 shares stake. M&T Commercial Bank accumulated 16,934 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability stated it has 15,881 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 46,251 shares. 48,000 were reported by Cornerstone. Rothschild Inv Corp Il has 0.36% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Punch & Associate Invest Mngmt Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 237,400 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated owns 85,645 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 359,066 were accumulated by Guggenheim Limited. Bartlett & Limited Liability has 7,913 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 43,678 shares in its portfolio. 1607 Ltd Liability reported 132,650 shares stake. Private Advisor Group owns 0.02% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 81,402 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Lazard Asset Management Lc invested in 632,965 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hometown Bankshares Corp (HMTA) by 33,000 shares to 113,350 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 86,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.