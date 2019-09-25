Yakira Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Royce Value Tr (RVT) as Valuation Were Volatile; Chevron New (CVX) Market Valuation Rose While Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Raised by $458,800 Its Holding

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 45,685 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, up from 41,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $123.61. About 2.32M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 34.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 92,310 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 175,827 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45 million, down from 268,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 169,447 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) declares Third Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.27 Per Share – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Royce Value Trust : Tax-Efficient Growth And Income – Seeking Alpha” published on October 19, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of May 31, 2016 – PR Newswire” on June 29, 2016. More interesting news about Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) declares Second Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.28 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Small Cap CEF Yields 7.7%, Deep Discount Of 9.2%, Outperformed The Index The Past 32 Years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold RVT shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 19.59 million shares or 1.87% less from 19.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 54,411 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 992,359 shares. 25 are owned by Riggs Asset Managment Co Inc. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 595 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Mgmt reported 1,850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Inc has 0% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Limited Liability Company owns 390,218 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership reported 11,536 shares. 218,955 are owned by Rothschild Inv Corporation Il. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0.01% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 1.54M shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 0.04% or 57,889 shares. Stifel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 273,744 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 24,046 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Thomas J Herzfeld stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $510.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 48,191 shares to 97,480 shares, valued at $977,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 151,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $815.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 21,300 shares to 23,510 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 20,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,762 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btr Cap Mgmt accumulated 118,249 shares or 2.74% of the stock. Thompson Mgmt holds 0.89% or 36,529 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of The West reported 1.32% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jag Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,912 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt reported 0.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Coho Ltd accumulated 918,527 shares. Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas invested in 246,823 shares or 3.61% of the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios Lc owns 2,190 shares. Private Company Na holds 1.07% or 42,640 shares. Columbia Asset holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 40,067 shares. Washington Company holds 129,762 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Bright Rock Management Lc reported 75,000 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associates owns 132,093 shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Limited Co reported 244,792 shares.