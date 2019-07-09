Yakira Capital Management Cut Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding by $1.76 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Rose While Homrich & Berg Has Increased Position by $324,000

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 30.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,061 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 66,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $95.55. About 2.10M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 26/05/2018 – China Set to Approve Qualcomm Purchase of NXP Semiconductors; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 4,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,836 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 47,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 7.09M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.05 million for 16.14 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

