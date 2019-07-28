Yakira Capital Management Cut By $1.20 Million Its U S G (USG) Holding; Chimerix (CMRX) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Chimerix Inc (CMRX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 40 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 35 sold and reduced their stakes in Chimerix Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 34.32 million shares, down from 36.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Chimerix Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 23 Increased: 27 New Position: 13.

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased U S G Corp (USG) stake by 18.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 28,000 shares as U S G Corp (USG)’s stock 0.00%. The Yakira Capital Management Inc holds 120,343 shares with $5.21 million value, down from 148,343 last quarter. U S G Corp now has $ valuation. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – Knauf re-engaged USG over $6.6bn takeover; 16/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG DENIAL OF REQUEST FOR MATERIALS VIOLATES RIGHTS; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF – ON MAY 4, GEBR. KNAUF KG, USG ENTERED CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT PURSUANT TO WHICH USG AGREED TO GIVE CERTAIN NON-PUBLIC INFORMATION TO KNAUF; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 26/04/2018 – USG REITERATES KNAUF’S BID DOESN’T REFLECT INTRINSIC VALUE; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF – STANDSTILL PROVISIONS PROHIBIT KNAUF FROM ACQUIRING VOTING SECURITIES OF USG IN EXCESS OF AMOUNT CURRENTLY BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY KNAUF; 10/04/2018 – USG Responds to Knauf’s “Vote No” Campaign; 26/03/2018 – Knauf Currently Owns 10.46% Stake in USG; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS “USG WILL REQUIRE SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”; 26/03/2018 – U.S. building products maker USG Corp. rejected an unsolicited buyout offer from its second-biggest shareholder, Germany’s Gebr Knauf

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us State Bank De reported 2,720 shares stake. Halcyon Mngmt Ptnrs L P, a New York-based fund reported 540,787 shares. 685,407 are owned by Charles Schwab Inc. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 121,118 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 0.03% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 13,890 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 134,047 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Lc stated it has 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Tower Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Metropolitan Life Ny holds 4,504 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 363,833 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 128,207 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 39,108 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc owns 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 16,066 shares. S Muoio Limited Liability Co has 49,000 shares for 1.94% of their portfolio.

More news for USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” and published on April 24, 2019 is yet another important article.

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased Thunder Bridge Acquisition L stake by 400,000 shares to 550,000 valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Altaba Inc stake by 372,972 shares and now owns 752,572 shares. Infrareit Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.37 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Chimerix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $256,794 activity.

More notable recent Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chimerix Inc (CMRX) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chimerix terminates patent license deal with UC – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chimerix Announces Management Updates Nasdaq:CMRX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. for 1.35 million shares. Opaleye Management Inc. owns 960,000 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Redmile Group Llc has 0.22% invested in the company for 3.54 million shares. The Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. 683 Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 300,000 shares.

The stock increased 1.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 228,578 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) has declined 20.69% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – CHIMERIX – CO’S BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCLUDED $209.4 MLN OF CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO FUND OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 Chimerix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company has market cap of $178.76 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients , as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection.