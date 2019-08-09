Yakira Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Red Hat (RHT); P2 Capital Partners Has Trimmed Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Holding by $7.19 Million; Share Value Declined

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 224,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.74 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 71,178 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 08/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Worldwide Launch Suite of Processing Solutions with Fraud Monitoring Capabilities for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical; 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 15/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight Future of Payments at Exchange 2018; 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Total Bookings $266M; 24/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 1.43 million shares to 4.79M shares, valued at $70.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 232,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Initiated as Short at Off Wall Street – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ACI Worldwide and Worldpay to Drive Global Acceptance of Alternative Payment Methods – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ACI Worldwide Readies European Payments Businesses for Strong Customer Authentication – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Industry Rank Highlights: Synopsis, Pegasystems and ACI Worldwide – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy After Impressive Earnings Beats – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – GuruFocus.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “With Red Hat, IBM just won a billion dollar AT&T deal – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reaves Util Income Fd (UTG) by 151,789 shares to 260,020 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,343 shares, and cut its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT).