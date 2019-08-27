Yakira Capital Management Boosted Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $12.89 Million; Ci Investments Boosted Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $848,700

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81M, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 627.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $115.86. About 3.15M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rnc Ltd has 3.26% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 380,089 shares. First Bank Sioux Falls holds 8,963 shares or 3.76% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt North America holds 0.26% or 22,682 shares. 47,887 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 16,084 shares. 1,935 are owned by Dsc Limited Partnership. Wisconsin Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 2,730 shares. 537,822 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Holderness Invests, a North Carolina-based fund reported 13,214 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial invested in 900,406 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Page Arthur B has invested 1.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Aull Monroe Invest Corporation accumulated 2.23% or 33,856 shares. Elm Ltd stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 58,818 were accumulated by Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Com. Cadence Bank Na invested in 40,610 shares or 1.96% of the stock.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 26,300 shares to 88,400 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 27,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 32,000 shares to 144,153 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,343 shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM).