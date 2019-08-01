Yakira Capital Management Boosted Red Hat (RHT) Holding by $12.89 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile; Cohen Klingenstein Increased Position in United Technologies (UTX)

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 323.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 80,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 105,916 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65 million, up from 25,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $132.1. About 2.00M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Invs Fd (IIF) by 17,200 shares to 62,977 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,343 shares, and cut its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings.