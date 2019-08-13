Yakira Capital Management Boosted Red Hat (RHT) Holding by $12.89 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile; As Servicenow (NOW) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Foxhaven Asset Management LP Decreased by $14.49 Million Its Position

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 58,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 480,079 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.34 million, down from 539,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $260.3. About 388,472 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81M, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13 million for 282.93 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 343 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 26,725 shares. Barometer Capital Mngmt holds 0.53% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 18,725 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 4,159 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Shine Advisory owns 186 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 46,050 were accumulated by Night Owl Cap. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 79,055 shares. Moreover, Tiger Glob Limited Liability Corp has 1.09% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 799,600 shares. 1,982 were accumulated by Evercore Wealth Management Ltd. Archon Prtn Limited Liability Corp invested in 22,100 shares or 1.15% of the stock. D E Shaw Co accumulated 4,610 shares or 0% of the stock. Tortoise Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Wetherby Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 2,477 shares. Mathes reported 15,632 shares.

