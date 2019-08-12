Yakira Capital Management Boosted Its Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Position; Last Week Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Coverage

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) stake by 243.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yakira Capital Management Inc acquired 139,326 shares as Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC)’s stock declined 11.61%. The Yakira Capital Management Inc holds 196,573 shares with $8.39M value, up from 57,247 last quarter. Stewart Information Svcs Cor now has $851.62M valuation. The stock decreased 3.17% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 35,597 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal Expected to Close By First or Second Quarter of 2019; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 23/03/2018 – A.M. Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Stewart Title Group Members Following Announced Sale; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 07/03/2018 Stewart Adds Staff to Meet Growing Demands of Commercial Services in California and Washington State; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Stewart Information

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Monday, March 4 report. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 2. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $70 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. See Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $72 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.53% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.2. About 4.34 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 10/04/2018 – SARB SAYS MPC `NOT COMMITTING TO A RATE-CUTTING CYCLE’; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 24/05/2018 – TREASURY COMMITTEE REAPPOINTS GERTJAN VLIEGHE TO BOE’S MPC; 30/04/2018 – Headquarters of Combined Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor to be located in Findlay, Ohio; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E bought 12,500 shares worth $601,750.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.41 billion. It operates through three divisions: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It has a 10.39 P/E ratio. The firm refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases ethanol and refined products for resale.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Il invested in 9,531 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability Com reported 71,972 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Convergence Invest Prns Ltd has 39,878 shares. M&T Bankshares holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 88,806 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc reported 14,722 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.11% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fortress Inv Group Limited Liability holds 1.32% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 217,250 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Exane Derivatives holds 64,922 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Inc holds 0.03% or 90,502 shares. Oppenheimer Company Incorporated stated it has 34,728 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Brigade Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 2,969 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Medical Trust. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% stake. Barclays Plc accumulated 32,740 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 8,582 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com invested in 856,984 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 1.46 million shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc has invested 0.25% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) or 18,133 shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Sg Americas Secs Lc stated it has 2,964 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited owns 98,212 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. The Belgium-based Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Boston Prns reported 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC).

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT) stake by 24,000 shares to 268,137 valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1. It also reduced U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) stake by 28,000 shares and now owns 120,343 shares. Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) was reduced too.