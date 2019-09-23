Yakira Capital Management Boosted Its Mbt Finl (MBTF) Stake; Wade G W & Has Trimmed Holding in Amgen (AMGN) as Market Value Rose

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 48,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 97,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 49,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 128,750 shares traded or 27.60% up from the average. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 4.18% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF); 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 29.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 24,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 58,415 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.77 million, down from 82,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $198.44. About 503,907 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.64 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MBTF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 11.59 million shares or 12.66% more from 10.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Css Il reported 3,054 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 15,563 shares. S Muoio And Limited Liability owns 40,000 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) or 16,536 shares. Lincoln National has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Comerica National Bank reported 15,238 shares. 4,903 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Fj Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.36% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 380,000 shares. James Research Incorporated owns 0% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 1,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 18,342 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 7,703 shares. 2.06 million were accumulated by Patriot Fin Prtn Limited Partnership. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Vanguard Inc has 0% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 580,441 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16,717 activity.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $510.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 139,900 shares to 83,929 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gigcapital Inc by 146,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,750 shares, and cut its stake in Reaves Util Income Fd (UTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&R Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 6,187 shares. Assetmark reported 0.01% stake. Zacks Investment Mngmt reported 249,273 shares stake. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Illinois-based Roberts Glore & Incorporated Il has invested 0.74% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Saturna, a Washington-based fund reported 360,570 shares. Athena Advisors stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,912 shares. Farmers Bancorporation stated it has 8,878 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Howe & Rusling Incorporated reported 46,627 shares stake. F&V Ltd holds 3.07% or 28,011 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Cap accumulated 9,577 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Motco has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 19,572 shares to 275,316 shares, valued at $21.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 95,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).