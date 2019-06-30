Yacktman Asset Management LP Trimmed Stryker (SYK) Position; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Ship Finance International Limited (SFL)

Among 3 analysts covering Ship Finance Intl (NYSE:SFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ship Finance Intl had 6 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $13 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. FBR Capital maintained the shares of SFL in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. See Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) latest ratings:

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $13.5 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $13.5

10/01/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Neutral New Target: $11.9 Initiates Coverage On

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased Stryker Corporation (SYK) stake by 32.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 12,830 shares as Stryker Corporation (SYK)’s stock rose 0.21%. The Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 26,508 shares with $5.24 million value, down from 39,338 last quarter. Stryker Corporation now has $76.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $205.58. About 1.21 million shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q EPS $1.16; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Corporation- CMI (Collagen Meniscus Implant) device, Ivy Sports Medicine s collagen-based meniscus implant Pr

Among 13 analysts covering Stryker (NYSE:SYK), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Stryker had 20 analyst reports since January 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SYK in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SYK in report on Wednesday, January 2 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, January 2, the company rating was upgraded by Evercore. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. BTIG Research maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) rating on Monday, March 18. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $211 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, March 4. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215 target in Friday, March 15 report.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $5.45 million activity. $8,117 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was bought by Doliveux Roch. $1.68M worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE. The insider Hutchinson Michael Damon sold 15,995 shares worth $2.89M. Scannell Timothy J had sold 5,282 shares worth $863,590 on Tuesday, January 15. Fink M Kathryn had sold 180 shares worth $31,819 on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 9.66% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.76 per share. SYK’s profit will be $721.45M for 26.63 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 25,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock. New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Inv Gru has invested 2.35% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Washington Tru Bancorp owns 2,586 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 124,617 shares. Cordasco Network holds 276 shares. Nbt Commercial Bank N A Ny has invested 0.1% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Vanguard Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.2% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Fiera Capital reported 0.01% stake. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0.04% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,290 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,586 shares. Tortoise Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Mason Street Advsrs Lc has invested 0.18% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Regions Fincl reported 0.49% stake. Stifel Financial Corporation stated it has 277,985 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Addenda Inc has invested 0.34% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Stryker (NYSE:SYK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Stryker Corporation (SYK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Scientific May Be Too Rich for Johnson & Johnson – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shipping eyes turn to Marine Money Week in NYC – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shipping in focus as Marine Money Week rolls on, banks eye clean loans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SFL – Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It has a 16.5 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.