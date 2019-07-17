Yacktman Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding; Sally Beauty Holdings (name TO BE Changed FR (SBH) Shorts Decreased By 6.03%

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased Pepsico Inc. (PEP) stake by 2.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 204,767 shares as Pepsico Inc. (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 7.49 million shares with $917.47M value, down from 7.69 million last quarter. Pepsico Inc. now has $187.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $133.8. About 3.60M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (name TO BE Changed FR (NYSE:SBH) had a decrease of 6.03% in short interest. SBH’s SI was 22.69 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.03% from 24.15 million shares previously. With 2.05M avg volume, 11 days are for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (name TO BE Changed FR (NYSE:SBH)’s short sellers to cover SBH’s short positions. The SI to Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (name TO BE Changed FR’s float is 21.43%. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 1.19 million shares traded. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has risen 5.46% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY-SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES FROM EXPANDED 2018 RESTRUCTURING PLAN BETWEEN $28 MLN & $30 MLN, TO BE MAJORLY RECORDED IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Cellaria Forms Collaborative Partnership with SBH Sciences; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expects Full Yr Consolidated Same Store Sales to Decline by 1%; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS FULL YEAR CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND…; 04/04/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Expands Cost-Cutting Moves; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings Inventory Was $935M at 1Q End; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sally Beauty; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBH)

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19 to “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $111 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 11,692 shares to 4.72M valued at $659.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) stake by 1,891 shares and now owns 120,726 shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was raised too.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. It has a 6.1 P/E ratio. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail clients and salon professionals.

