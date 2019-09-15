Yacktman Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by $10.88 Million as Stock Value Rose; Hillsdale Investment Management Has Increased Suncor Energy New (SU) Stake by $3.06 Million

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 42.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 98,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 331,880 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34 million, up from 233,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 2.92M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 81,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 3.21M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $429.56 million, down from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weik Mgmt stated it has 88,419 shares or 5.68% of all its holdings. Martin Currie Limited holds 382,709 shares. Selz Ltd Llc reported 157,000 shares or 5.68% of all its holdings. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 29.43 million shares. Alaska Permanent Management accumulated 2,467 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 788 were accumulated by Moneta Gp Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Johnson Investment Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 646,707 shares. Coldstream Mngmt Incorporated, a Washington-based fund reported 809,177 shares. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,893 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Falcon Edge Cap Limited Partnership has invested 2.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Minnesota-based Kopp Investment Advsr has invested 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Friess Assoc Ltd owns 343,325 shares or 3.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tortoise Mngmt Lc has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,997 shares. New York-based Peconic Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp B by 455,098 shares to 7.44 million shares, valued at $271.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.33 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.