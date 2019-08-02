Yacktman Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $845,196; Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Valuation Rose While Raging Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 3.52M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The hedge fund held 8.87M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.13 million, up from 5.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $443.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.0467 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9167. About 43,249 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 12,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 2.24M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.72 million, down from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.28. About 1.95M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA FOCUSES OIL SHIPPING OPERATIONS ON ITS JOSE TERMINAL ON VENEZUELA’S EAST COAST AFTER CONOCO ACTIONS; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $8,961 MLN VS $7,771 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 11,000 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $86.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 174,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everspin Technologies Inc by 227,966 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 317,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 797,188 shares, and cut its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.

