Yacktman Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Position; Aes (AES) Sentiment Is 1.16

Aes Corp (AES) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 213 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 184 cut down and sold their stakes in Aes Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 606.15 million shares, up from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Aes Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 147 Increased: 158 New Position: 55.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. The company has market cap of $10.48 billion. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. It has a 26.32 P/E ratio. The firm also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user clients in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.26M for 10.39 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Axel Capital Management Llc holds 5.91% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation for 500,000 shares. Avenir Corp owns 2.39 million shares or 4.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Symons Capital Management Inc has 4.13% invested in the company for 592,565 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields & Co. Llc has invested 2.69% in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 4.88 million shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 4.29% above currents $46.88 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 29. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform”. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 15.42 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.