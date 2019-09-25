Yacktman Asset Management LP Stake in Infosys LTD (INFY) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Stake Has Lifted by Brigade Capital Management Lp

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 82.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 7.47 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.11 million, down from 9.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 17.08M shares traded or 59.07% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 16/05/2018 – Infosys Finacle Pioneers Blockchain-Based Trade Network in India in Consortium with Seven Leading Banks; 13/04/2018 – The three companies to be sold are Israeli automation company Panaya, U.S.-based Kallidus and mobile commerce platform Skava. In explaining the sale, management said that the companies weren’t making “meaningful” contributions to Infosys. revenue; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CONTINUE TO INVEST IN RE-SKILLING WORKFORCE; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPROVED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE WONGDOODY HOLDING CO FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF UP TO $75 MLN; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS ON APRIL 12-13; 02/05/2018 – Economic Times: Infosys cites data deletion to deny Rajiv Bansal’s payment; 22/03/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS INVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY APRIL 6; 13/04/2018 – Infosys January-March Revenue INR180.83 Bln, Up 5.6% on Year; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION FOR CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $75 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Rediff: Infy chief’s 4-point growth strategy

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.24 million, up from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.02M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 595,396 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DBD); 15/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english; 13/03/2018 – DIEBOLD’S CFR DOWNGRADED TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 8.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 10/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Leading Innovations For Accelerated Banking At RBR Self-Service Banking Europe 2018; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Cuts 2018 View To Loss $95M-Loss $75M; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS, REV VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Rev $4.5B-$4.7B; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Also Stepping Down From Posts at Diebold Nixdorf AG; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3.3% Position in Diebold

More notable recent Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diebold Nixdorf’s Turnaround Is Gathering Pace – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Diebold Nixdorf Stock Just Popped 16.5% – Motley Fool” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Diebold Nixdorf Names Zeeshan Naqvi As Vice President, Treasurer – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold DBD shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 62.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 25,566 shares. Prelude Mgmt Llc owns 590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 28,600 shares. Iberiabank holds 0.01% or 11,700 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Millennium Management Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Invesco Limited owns 555,062 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Ameriprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 440,097 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 73,073 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 295,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 328,503 shares.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New by 560,440 shares to 280,134 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 168,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $92,882 activity.

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Infosys Options Hot Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Infosys Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cybersecurity a Board Room Imperative in Nearly 50 Percent of Global Enterprises – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Infosys Announces the Launch of the Live Enterprise Suite – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $599.32 million for 19.75 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp B by 455,098 shares to 7.44 million shares, valued at $271.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 2,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Graftech Internationsl Ltd.