Yacktman Asset Management LP Stake In Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Was Lifted; Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Stock Value Declined While Gfs Advisors Upped by $1.12 Million Its Stake

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 14,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.30M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.61M, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 6.62M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ALBERS RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 279,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28M, up from 5.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.67. About 5.96 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 25.13% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 30/04/2018 – CEMEX Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 16/05/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Invests in Mexican Startup; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES VOLUME GROWTH, GOOD PRICING DYNAMICS IN COMING YRS; 05/04/2018 – CEMEX Creates Value Through Digital Transformation: 2017 Integrated Report; 14/03/2018 – CEMEX REPORTS DOJ GRAND JURY SUBPOENA ON COLOMBIA OPERATIONS; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX – ADVERSE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN EUROPE AND U.S. ALSO AFFECTED VOLUMES FOR PRODUCTS AND EBITDA GENERATION DURING 1Q18; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES DEMAND MOMENTUM IN MEXICO IN COMING MONTHS: CEO; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 5,500 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 23,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,069 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

