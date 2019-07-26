Yacktman Asset Management LP Raised State Street (STT) Holding; MGP Ingredients (MGPI)’s Sentiment Is 1.67

MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 87 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 52 cut down and sold positions in MGP Ingredients Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 19.41 million shares, up from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding MGP Ingredients Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 42 Increased: 58 New Position: 29.

MGP Ingredients, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. It has a 30.87 P/E ratio. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products, as well as for various industrial processors.

Pembroke Management Ltd holds 2.8% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. for 335,980 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc owns 1.21 million shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 1.78% invested in the company for 177,374 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. has invested 1.4% in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 688,802 shares.

The stock increased 1.80% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 66,997 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) has declined 23.52% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Sees 2018 Net Sales Growth in the High Single-Digit Percentage Range Versus 2017; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c; 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 21/04/2018 – DJ MGP Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGPI); 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M

Analysts await MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.44 per share. MGPI’s profit will be $9.53M for 30.57 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by MGP Ingredients, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $29,425 activity. 500 shares were bought by de Saint-Aignan Patrick, worth $29,425.

