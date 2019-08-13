Yacktman Asset Management LP Raised Its Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Holding by $1.19 Million; As Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Share Price Declined, Moon Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 885.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 624,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 694,489 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 70,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 4.13M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 16/03/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND CEO VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO WAIVE SALARY; 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 14,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 2.30 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.61 million, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 9.54 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,813 shares to 746,024 shares, valued at $214.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 204,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Value Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

