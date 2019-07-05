Yacktman Asset Management LP Raised Its Colgate (CL) Position by $748,000; D.R. Horton (DHI) Shareholder Dudley & Shanley Cut Position

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.88 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 1.83 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 19,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 717,947 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.71 million, down from 737,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in D.R. Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $43.39. About 1.23M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 302,200 shares to 398,600 shares, valued at $10.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $327,034 activity. Hewatt Michael W also sold $120,589 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gp One Trading Lp reported 26,226 shares. Eqis Cap Management reported 19,870 shares. Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Charter Tru holds 9,623 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 816 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 13,291 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Holding has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 2.04M shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 183,805 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Company stated it has 9,375 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shelton Cap Mngmt has 0.24% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 22,485 shares. Clearbridge Ltd owns 19,860 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsr has 0.13% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $393.51M for 10.23 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Homebuilders: An Excellent, Long-Term Value Investment – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “As Solid as It Is, Looming Fears Will Hold Back Caterpillar Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mortgage rates fall to lowest since 2016 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,397 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 5,253 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & reported 56,657 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Regions Fincl has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Baldwin Invest Management Lc stated it has 8,130 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks accumulated 168,833 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas accumulated 67,492 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Monetary Gp reported 9,350 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.1% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Johnson Invest Counsel reported 503,713 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 156,487 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 332,524 shares.