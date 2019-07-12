Yacktman Asset Management LP Position in Infosys LTD (INFY) Cut by $11.69 Million as Valuation Declined; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lowered Novo (NVO) Stake by $303,368; Share Value Declined

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 5,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,834 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, down from 88,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 1.72 million shares traded or 26.16% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 6.08% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS HELGE LUND WAS ELECTED BOARD CHAIRMAN AT AGM; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE DEMONSTRATING STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN HBA(1C) WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE COMPARED TO EMPAGLIFLOZIN; 24/05/2018 – NOVO CEO SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE PRICE WILL BE `COMPETITIVE’; 06/03/2018 – Global Injection Pen Market (2018-2022) Dominated by Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi – Growing Demand for Self-administration Drug Delivery Devices – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees 2018 Operating Profit Growth in Local Currencies of 2%-5%, Had Seen 1%-5%; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 16/05/2018 – BioLamina and Novo Nordisk Partner to Advance Stem Cell Based Therapies for Three Common Medical Conditions; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, Due to Menopause; 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A/S for up to USD 200 Million

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9.07M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.11M, down from 10.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.20% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 31.34 million shares traded or 174.18% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON CO, l-T OFFICIALS UNDER CBI SCANNER; 26/04/2018 – Infosys to Establish U.S. Education Center in Indianapolis; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LIMITED: Investor Meet; 04/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – Disclosures; 17/04/2018 – New Infosys CEO Says Now Is Time to Sacrifice Margins for Growth; 13/04/2018 – The three companies to be sold are Israeli automation company Panaya, U.S.-based Kallidus and mobile commerce platform Skava. In explaining the sale, management said that the companies weren’t making “meaningful” contributions to Infosys. revenue; 04/05/2018 – INFOSYS APPROVES INR130M OF ANNUAL EQUITY GRANT RSU FOR PAREKH; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 36.90 BLN RUPEES – TV; 08/04/2018 – Mint: With new CEO in place, Nandan Nilekani takes a step back at Infosys; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Forecasts Growth of Up to 8 Percent From Move to Digital

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 11,000 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $86.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 54,150 shares to 172,340 shares, valued at $34.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SLY) by 5,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NVO’s profit will be $1.39B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Novo Nordisk A/S for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.