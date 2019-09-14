Yacktman Asset Management LP Maintains Stake in Reading International (RDI); As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Horseman Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $2.44 Million

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 60.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, down from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 13/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES WWDC 2018; 28/05/2018 – Display Makers Dip on Report Apple OLED Shift in 2019 (Correct); 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products; 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 24/04/2018 – Apple Enters Correction Territory For Second Time This Year — MarketWatch

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Reading International Inc. (RDI) by 84.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 99,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% . The hedge fund held 215,850 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80 million, up from 116,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Reading International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 371 shares traded. Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) has declined 16.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RDI News: 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reading International, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort; 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q Rev $75.8M; 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q EPS 13c; 16/03/2018 – Reading International 4Q Rev $71.8M; 26/03/2018 – Reading Short-Interest Ratio Rises 106% to 9 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Reading International Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDIB); 16/04/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC – CALIFORNIA COURT OF APPEALS HAS STAYED ALL TRIAL COURT PROCEEDINGS AND ISSUED AN ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE; 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q Net $3M; 16/03/2018 – Reading International 4Q EPS 32c; 10/05/2018 – Date of Webcast for First Quarter 2018 Results Announced by Reading International

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares to 15,600 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.01M shares to 8.46M shares, valued at $481.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 804,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.68M shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

