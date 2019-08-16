Yacktman Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Asset Management Group Lifted Its Stake

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $131.55. About 1.64 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 651,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 3.29 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387.84M, down from 3.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 16.05 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview National Bank Tru Dept owns 55,906 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc owns 12,878 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp Inc holds 1.35 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 4,050 were accumulated by Guardian Life Co Of America. Whittier Trust Comm owns 1.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 274,611 shares. Moreover, Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 1.17% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 50,348 shares. Essex Investment Communication Lc accumulated 0.01% or 465 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Lc stated it has 35,066 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 51,339 were accumulated by Private Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 0.97% or 26,334 shares in its portfolio. Dt Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.5% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.24% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 19,511 shares. Woodley Farra Manion holds 260,328 shares or 3.46% of its portfolio. Puzo Michael J invested in 22,681 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id holds 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 12,900 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Fincl Bank N A Ny holds 3.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 145,348 shares. 157,646 are owned by Dubuque National Bank & Trust Tru. Petrus Trust Lta reported 85,000 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora reported 3.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 1.69M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Glacier Peak Lc invested in 0.92% or 8,541 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel invested in 340,590 shares or 5.43% of the stock. Covington Management reported 2.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 5.27 million shares. Iberiabank accumulated 1.72% or 125,968 shares. Atika Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 60,500 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Bonness Enter Inc holds 4.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,700 shares. Carderock Capital Management holds 2.18% or 45,373 shares. 4.32M are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 12,716 shares to 178,495 shares, valued at $66.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 14,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).