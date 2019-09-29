Yacktman Asset Management LP Lowered Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Share Value Declined; Baldwin Investment Management Has Decreased Mettler Toledo Intl (MTD) Stake by $479,069 as Stock Value Rose

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc (MTD) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 571 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 3,836 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22 million, down from 4,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $699.28. About 108,202 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 18/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Guthrie, Mettler hope for return trip to state track; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mettler-Toledo International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTD)

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 52,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.61M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $252.31M, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold MTD shares while 140 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 23.17 million shares or 1.86% more from 22.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ww Asset Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 1,745 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 5,395 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.04% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 5,797 shares. Creative Planning holds 640 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Limited invested in 0.02% or 343 shares. D E Shaw & owns 600 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 293 shares. British Columbia Investment Management owns 7,753 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Com Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). New York-based Etrade Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp invested in 36,801 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1,900 shares stake. Utah Retirement reported 4,595 shares. Synovus Fincl, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,670 shares.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $5.71 earnings per share, up 11.52% or $0.59 from last year’s $5.12 per share. MTD’s profit will be $140.52M for 30.62 P/E if the $5.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.16 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.66% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 2,815 shares to 123,541 shares, valued at $26.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 99,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).