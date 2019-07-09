Yacktman Asset Management LP Lowered By $1.59 Million Its Sysco (SYY) Holding; American Airlines Group Has 0.91 Sentiment

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 191 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 209 sold and reduced their holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 337.89 million shares, down from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding American Airlines Group Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 12 to 10 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 157 Increased: 132 New Position: 59.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased Sysco Corporation (SYY) stake by 0.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 24,049 shares as Sysco Corporation (SYY)’s stock rose 11.08%. The Yacktman Asset Management Lp holds 4.16 million shares with $277.42 million value, down from 4.18 million last quarter. Sysco Corporation now has $36.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.57. About 1.39M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsrs has 1,168 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Clean Yield Gru has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 745 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 3.54 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 686,085 are owned by Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership. 9.98M are owned by Retail Bank Of America De. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn reported 450,143 shares. Aviva Public Ltd reported 0.08% stake. First National Trust holds 0.43% or 63,834 shares. Fruth Inv Mngmt accumulated 1.43% or 50,931 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp reported 701,732 shares. Investment House Ltd owns 107,441 shares. Greenleaf owns 6,550 shares. Pinnacle Associates invested in 0.01% or 4,750 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco had 10 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target. Bank of America downgraded the shares of SYY in report on Wednesday, January 16 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 20.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On SYSCO Corporation (SYY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco Raleigh To Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Newly Expanded Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Americold Valuation Dilemma – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) stake by 14,871 shares to 2.30 million valued at $185.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stake by 10,808 shares and now owns 4.73M shares. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95M for 16.72 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. Libby Russell T. sold $3.81 million worth of stock or 60,156 shares. CHARLTON ROBERT S had sold 22,321 shares worth $1.47M.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.09 million activity.

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company has market cap of $14.25 billion. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. It has a 10.27 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a mainline fleet of 930 aircraft.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 5.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.63 per share. AAL’s profit will be $765.01 million for 4.66 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 230.77% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 2.70 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has declined 24.26% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – NOW EXPECTS TO REPORT 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS OF BETWEEN $5.00 AND $6.00; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 26/04/2018 – LATAM STILL HOPES JVS WITH AA AND IAG APPROVED IN 1H18; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES CASM PEAKING IN SECOND QUARTER UP 2.5%-4.5% YOY; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Transportation Department conducting an audit of FAA oversight; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for American Airlines (AAL) – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AAL Stock Could Take a Tumble, Says Signal – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “August 2nd Options Now Available For American Airlines Group (AAL) – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Airlines: Capacity Constraints Moderate Earnings Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. holds 13.59% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. for 3.53 million shares. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. owns 308,292 shares or 11.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tyvor Capital Llc has 10.85% invested in the company for 1.45 million shares. The Texas-based U S Global Investors Inc has invested 8.96% in the stock. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 7.94 million shares.