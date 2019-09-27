Yacktman Asset Management LP Lifted Its Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Position by $83.76 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Ohio Valley Financial Group Has Cut Its Holding by $391,300 as Stock Declined

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 1.33M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 2.69M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.27M, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.30 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Ohio Valley Financial Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ohio Valley Financial Group analyzed 1,075 shares as the company's stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,222 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ohio Valley Financial Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.50M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,000 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $78.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Cognizant cutting more jobs? – Seeking Alpha" on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Cognizant -2.5% on returning bear – Seeking Alpha" published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Cognizant Technology Solutions Is A Buy After The Recent Share Price Drop – Seeking Alpha" on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Cognizant: Continued Strength Across Verticals, With 25% Stock Upside Likely In 2019-20 – Seeking Alpha" published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 26, 2019.

