Yacktman Asset Management LP Lifted Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stake by $83.76 Million as Shares Declined; United Asset Strategies Lifted Capital One Finl (COF) Stake by $801,630

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 45.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 8,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 28,290 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, up from 19,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.84 million shares traded or 16.92% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $121; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell About $17B of Mortgages to Credit Suisse Unit

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 1.33 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 2.69M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.27M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 8.18M shares traded or 144.92% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH)

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,000 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $78.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 32,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Capital Mgmt has invested 0.36% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Whittier Communications has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Marco Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 20,445 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company holds 0.14% or 4.24 million shares in its portfolio. Carderock Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Loews invested in 3,993 shares. Freestone Hldg Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 5,398 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn invested in 0% or 39 shares. Moreover, Adirondack has 0.03% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Strs Ohio stated it has 296,356 shares. Johnson Gru has 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Assetmark holds 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 3,852 shares. Horan Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.48% or 34,766 shares in its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Glob Ltd owns 348,787 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hgk Asset has invested 2.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.16% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 784,034 shares. Loews accumulated 0% or 3,191 shares. Polaris Ltd Liability Com reported 1.74% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Fincl Advantage Inc has 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 197 shares. Alps Advsr, Colorado-based fund reported 4,613 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Rbf Capital Ltd reported 90,000 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Palladium Ptnrs Lc accumulated 9,429 shares. Kanawha Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Lazard Asset Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Argent Trust holds 0.25% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 27,374 shares. Boston Advisors Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,776 shares. Moreover, Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation has 0.03% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 16,154 shares. Alethea Capital Lc has invested 6.87% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

