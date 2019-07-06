Yacktman Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC); Cognex (CGNX) Share Price Declined While Cannell Peter B & Company Has Raised Its Holding

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 18,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.69M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 10.45 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – CONSENT ORDERS ALSO ADDRESS ISSUES WITH SOME INTEREST RATE-LOCK EXTENSIONS ON HOME MORTGAGES, CPI PLACED ON CERTAIN AUTO LOANS; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – CFPB May Fine Wells Fargo As Much As $1 Billion: Report — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – CAI Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Will Join the Co This Summer and Will Be Based in San Francisco; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Series 2018-C43; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve Amer Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 11/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Growth Ban Won’t End Until Vote of Full Fed Board; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s $1 billion fine doesn’t fit the ‘crime’: Securities attorney

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 252.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $987,000, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 1.34 million shares traded or 12.12% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 651,183 shares to 3.29M shares, valued at $387.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 746,024 shares, and cut its stake in Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Stocks close higher with S&P 500 up 17% for year to date ahead of U.S. – China trade talks – MarketWatch” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Will Wells Fargo Raise Its Dividend in 2019? – Motley Fool” published on January 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is the 25th Most Popular Hedge Fund Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chevron Corporation (CVX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Micron, Qualcomm, Wells Fargo Fall Premarket – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognex: Compelling Entry Point Ahead Of Earnings Announcement – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cognex Reports Results for the First Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For DGRW – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognex Muddling Through Some Temporary Macro Challenges – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognex Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

