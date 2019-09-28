Yacktman Asset Management LP Increases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH); Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While Chesley Taft & Associates Has Raised Stake by $9.94 Million

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 1.33M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 2.69M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.27M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 38.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 71,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 256,276 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.79 million, up from 184,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Gp Incorporated Inc holds 22,322 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 7,608 shares. Wedgewood Prtnrs accumulated 44,800 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 127,460 shares. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0.15% or 534,235 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Advsr holds 0.01% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Communications holds 0.27% or 7,904 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na reported 45,595 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Forbes J M Com Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.04% or 3,612 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability holds 41,000 shares. Brandes Invest Prtn Limited Partnership owns 131,474 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual owns 1.14M shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1.82M shares. Wetherby Asset Management owns 0.08% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 10,821 shares. Bailard accumulated 0.16% or 40,242 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4,691 shares to 741,333 shares, valued at $209.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.01 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 8,617 shares. Roosevelt Invest Gp holds 0.11% or 6,455 shares. Howard Hughes Med Institute reported 40,000 shares stake. Eidelman Virant has invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ims Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Summit Fincl Strategies Inc reported 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marvin And Palmer accumulated 45,627 shares or 4.22% of the stock. Zeke Advsr Ltd Llc holds 37,924 shares. Alps Inc holds 4,918 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nokota Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.76% or 160,000 shares in its portfolio. Community Bancorp Na reported 38,684 shares. Interocean Limited reported 203,292 shares. Pggm Invs holds 1.16M shares. Alphamark Ltd Liability accumulated 964 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Skba Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,150 shares.

