Yacktman Asset Management LP Increases Position in State Street (STT); Mackay Shields Has Lifted Its Gray Television (GTN) Holding

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 174,954 shares as the company's stock declined 12.42% . The hedge fund held 2.61M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.75 million, up from 2.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 2.25 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 07/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Appoints Sue Thompson as Head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corporation Buys New 3.9% Position in Aptiv; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in McDermott; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Effective Tax Rate 13.5%; 29/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Changes to Seven SPDR ETFs; 09/04/2018 – Fund industry defends bond ETFs to U.S. regulators; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors "Asset Manager of the Year"; 23/04/2018 – FITCH: STATE STREET'S 1Q18 EARNINGS BOOSTED BY BUSINESS MOMENTUM AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Corp appoints new country head for China;

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 79.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 80,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 984,927 shares traded or 5.67% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 72,169 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 176,320 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.02% or 3,182 shares. Moreover, Kidder Stephen W has 0.12% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 4,490 shares. Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 91,097 shares. Prelude Capital Management Lc holds 7,494 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brandes Investment Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 1.52% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Focused Wealth accumulated 1,100 shares. Whitnell invested in 8,000 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Quantitative Inv Management Ltd owns 16,200 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Quantres Asset Management Ltd, Cayman Islands-based fund reported 5,200 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT).

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “President & Chief Executive Officer Ron O’Hanley and Chief Financial Officer Eric Aboaf to Participate in the Barclays Financial Services Conference – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “State Street Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends on its Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series â€œC,â€ â€œD,â€ â€œE,â€ â€œF,â€ and â€œGâ€ – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Yacktman Funds’ 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Letter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About State Street Corporation (STT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $170,365 activity.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.52M shares to 4.66M shares, valued at $251.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) by 13,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,575 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 26,522 shares to 4,376 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC) by 197,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,828 shares, and cut its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. 7,500 shares were bought by ROBINSON HARRIETT J, worth $111,525 on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $26,568 was bought by Howell Robin Robinson.