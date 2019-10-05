Yacktman Asset Management LP Increases Holding in U.S. Bancorp (USB); Targa Resources (TRGP) Shareholder Marathon Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $595,920

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 15,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 4.75 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248.80 million, up from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 3.48 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 32.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 15,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 61,965 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 46,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 1.13 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $245.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,080 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $130.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 71,853 shares to 13.09 million shares, valued at $666.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 9,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23M shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).