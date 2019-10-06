Yacktman Asset Management LP Increased U.S. Bancorp (USB) Position by $826,384; Shares Rose; Montrusco Bolton Investments Lowered Mastercard (MA) Position by $2.60 Million; Stock Rose

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 10,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 139,452 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.21 million, down from 149,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.61 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 15,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 4.75 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248.80 million, up from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 3.48M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 52,367 shares to 4.61 million shares, valued at $252.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 60,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.09M shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 23,076 shares to 153,264 shares, valued at $18.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 58,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 555,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold 23,850 shares worth $6.66M. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.